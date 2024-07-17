Some South Oakland neighbors concerned over issued with Frazier Street Bridge

PITTSBURGH — Some South Oakland neighbors are worried for their homes and safety after seeing the caution tape below the Frazier Street Bridge.

Todd Bowers’ newly renovated home is just feet away from the park.

“I’m really upset because my grandchildren visit quite frequently, and they love playing in that park,” Bowers said.

Pittsburgh officials closed the park and surrounding fields because debris was falling from the bridge.

The state owns the bridge.

Marc Linden noticed the barriers Tuesday morning.

“I was taking an uber back from giant eagle, and they had signs that they’re blocking the road,” Linden said.

It wasn’t until we told Linden that pieces of the bridge were falling onto the ground below that he realized how dangerous it could have been.

“I’m underneath that all the time, and if I was there when things were falling, we could have all been killed,” Linden said.

According to a spokesperson with PennDOT, they sent bridge inspectors to figure out the problem and discovered the chunks that fell were not part of the structural integrity of the bridge.

They say the bridge is safe and doesn’t need to be shut down, nor do residents need to be evacuated.

“Better to be safe than sorry but it would be a shame for all of us in the neighborhood to not have access,” Linden said.

It’s unclear when the area will be opened back up. PennDOT says they have to complete a full investigation.

