Southwest Greensburg receives funding for new community garage, salt shed

Southwest Greensburg receives funding for new community garage, salt shed

SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG, Pa. — Winter may feel far away but Southwest Greensburg has received funding that will keep them prepared for snow and ice.

The community started work on a new garage and salt shed.

The borough is getting $1 million from the state to pay for it.

Local officials said this is a much-needed investment.

“Our salt shed currently is pretty dilapidated. It’s falling in. One of our walls on our main building had fallen in [during] the last windstorm, so this timing is pretty perfect,” said Council President Miles Webb III.

The building will also serve as the new community maintenance building.

Officials kicked off the project with a groundbreaking event on Thursday.

