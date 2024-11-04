Starving dog found in crate filled with feces in Belle Vernon, man facing charges

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A man is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after police found a dog living in a crate filled with feces in a Belle Vernon home.

Officers received a tip from in-home care providers that the animal was living in deplorable conditions inside a house on the 400 block of Main Street.

A Humane Society Police Officer with the Angels of Mercy Animal Rescue said the dog’s owner was David Allen Richards, one of the people living at the house.

The officer, who has covered over 200 other animal neglect and cruelty investigations in their career, said the dog was the thinnest living dog they recalled seeing.

Court documents Richards told police the dog had been sick for around a month but he could not afford to take her to the vet.

The dog’s name is Emmy. Her ribs, spine and hips were all readily visible and prominent. Court documents say her head was abnormally large and her nails were longer than appropriate.

Her crate was almost completely covered with a blanket. The crate had two empty bowls and an excessive amount of feces inside.

9-year-old Emmy was surrendered to veterinarians.

A person who lived inside the home with Richards told the officer that Emmy would throw her food up any time she was fed.

The vet found no evidence of a disease outside of ringworm on Emmy.

The officer said Emmy took treats from the vet very enthusiastically. She was last reportedly doing well and did not vomit after eating.

