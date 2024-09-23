Local

State police asking for tips in 2022 Aliquippa homicide

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Sequan Hasan

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public for help in a homicide investigation.

>> 19-year-old shot, killed in Aliquippa

Sequan Hasan, 19, was shot multiple times and killed while visiting a friend at Valley Terrace Apartments in Aliquippa on Aug. 26, 2022.

Anyone with information on his murder is asked to call PSP Beaver at 724-773-7400.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash in Dormont is undocumented immigrant, police say
  • ‘Thank you for finding me’: Man abducted as child found 70 years later
  • New sober game room opens next weekend in Sharpsburg
  • VIDEO: Co-owners of pub damaged during fire in Brownsville react to community support
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read