State police asking for tips in 2022 Aliquippa homicide

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public for help in a homicide investigation.

Sequan Hasan, 19, was shot multiple times and killed while visiting a friend at Valley Terrace Apartments in Aliquippa on Aug. 26, 2022.

Anyone with information on his murder is asked to call PSP Beaver at 724-773-7400.

