State police looking for missing, at-risk man from Dilltown area

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are looking for a missing man who may be at special risk of harm.

Richard M. Donahue, 46, from the Clearfield area, is last known to be living in the Dilltown area, state police said.

Donahue’s family reported him missing after they were unable to contact him. They believe he may be at special risk of harm.

State police said Donahue was last known to live at a house along Route 403 Highway South in Buffington Township, but may be in Indiana, Cambria or Clearfield counties.

Donahue is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 205 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960 or 911.

