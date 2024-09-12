State police looking for people accused of stealing Pokémon cards from Uniontown Walmart

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people accused of stealing Pokémon cards from a local Walmart.

State police said the suspects stole multiple packs of cards from the Walmart in Uniontown.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark colored sedan, police said.

Anyone with information should contact state police.

