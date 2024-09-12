Local

State police looking for people accused of stealing Pokémon cards from Uniontown Walmart

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

State police looking for people accused of stealing Pokémon cards from Uniontown Walmart State police looking for people accused of stealing Pokémon cards from Uniontown Walmart

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people accused of stealing Pokémon cards from a local Walmart.

State police said the suspects stole multiple packs of cards from the Walmart in Uniontown.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark colored sedan, police said.

Anyone with information should contact state police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 evacuating as police search for unauthorized person inside building
  • Woman accused of killing and eating a cat in Ohio is not an immigrant, was born in Canton
  • LATEST: What we know so far about threats made against multiple local schools
  • VIDEO: Pitt radiology professor offers insight on new FDA requirements, breast cancer early detection
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read