Steelers win: Five turnovers power Pittsburgh over Patriots, 21-14

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense forced five turnovers, and they needed every single one of them, helping an anemic offense to a 21-14 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Steelers forced four fumbles and Brandin Echols added an interception, with several of them taking seemingly sure points away from the Patriots offense. Echols intercepted Drake Maye just before the end of the first half.

Early in the second half, Cam Heyward forced a fumble of Rhamondre Stevenson just before he crossed the goal line. Heyward also tipped the pass that ended up in Echols’ arms in the end zone and had a sack and six tackles on the day.

Click here to read more on SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group