Steelers agree to 3-year extension with Cam Heyward

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Cam Heyward Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have agreed to an extension with defensive lineman Cam Heyward.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that according to sources, Heyward and the team have agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $29 million in new money and $16 million fully guaranteed. He gets a nearly $15 million signing bonus.

Heyward, who is entering his 14th season with the Steelers, was entering the final year of a four-year $65 million contract. The new deal, essentially guarantees the long-time captain and 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner will retire a Steeler.

“There are certain guys who are one-helmet guys. I want to be one of those one-helmet guys,” Heyward said in a release from the Steelers.

Fowler said he believes this deal is believed to be the biggest one ever for a defensive player age 35 or above.

Heyward posted about the contract on X, formerly Twitter, in a post that says “How unlikely! Yet here we are. Thanks Steelers.”

