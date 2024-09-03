Steelers agree to 3-year extension with Cam Heyward

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have agreed to an extension with defensive lineman Cam Heyward.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that according to sources, Heyward and the team have agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $29 million in new money and $16 million fully guaranteed. He gets a nearly $15 million signing bonus.

Heyward, 35, who had $16M left on the final year of his previous deal, is now under contract through 2026,… pic.twitter.com/Ca41KhT9sK — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 3, 2024

Heyward, who is entering his 14th season with the Steelers, was entering the final year of a four-year $65 million contract. The new deal, essentially guarantees the long-time captain and 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner will retire a Steeler.

“There are certain guys who are one-helmet guys. I want to be one of those one-helmet guys,” Heyward said in a release from the Steelers.

Fowler said he believes this deal is believed to be the biggest one ever for a defensive player age 35 or above.

Heyward posted about the contract on X, formerly Twitter, in a post that says “How unlikely! Yet here we are. Thanks Steelers.”

