Steelers allow 30 unanswered points in playoff-crushing loss to Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers said they were treating Saturday’s Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts like a playoff game, and while they have not been technically eliminated, their season feels essentially over.

The Steelers followed a similar formula to recent weeks, suffering through more sloppy and inconsistent offense, a beat-up defense that seems to have run out of answers for its personnel loses, and a generally sloppy, inattentive posture in a 30-13 loss to the Colts.

On offense, Mitch Trubisky led scoring drives two of the first three possessions — though one was only a 1-yard drive after a blocked punt. After that, things fell apart quickly.

Trubisky finished an abysmal 16 of 23 for 169 yards. He offset his one early touchdown with two interceptions, both poorly thrown passes intended for George Pickens.

On defense, the game turned in the second quarter, when on consecutive plays, the Steelers’ safety depth evaporated.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group