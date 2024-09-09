Sports

Chris Boswell has historic performance in Steelers win

By Chris Ward: SteelersNOW.com

Chris Boswell has historic performance in Steelers win

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell had a banner performance in Sunday’s 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons, going 6 0f 6 on field goal attempts. It was the third time in Boswell’s career that he went 6 0f 6.

Boswell nailed kicks from 57, 56, 51, 44, 40 and 25 yards out. Boswell is the first Steelers kicker to make three field goals of 50+ yards in a game in franchise history, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Boswell is also the first kicker to make at least five 40-yard field goals in a game since he accomplished the feat in 2016 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I don’t pay too much attention, I mean I have memories of it, but I don’t correlate it to one game or another,” Boswell said on his past six field goal games. “It definitely feels good, but we’re right back onto the next week and whatever I did this week has no relevance to the next week.”

At a critical juncture of the fourth quarter, when punter Cameron Johnston was injured after Miles Killebrew blocked an Atlanta player into his leg, Boswell even punted for the Steelers, booting a 46-yarder with no return.

