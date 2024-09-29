Steelers at Colts gameday: What you need to know

INDIANAPOLIS — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing off against the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers are going into the game without offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo and running back Jaylen Warren.

It was an active week for transactions for the team. The Steelers placed cornerback Cory Trice Jr. on the injured reserve list, promoted cornerback James Pierre from the practice squad to the active roster, signed offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, released tight end Matt Sokol from the practice squad and signed outside linebacker Marcus Haynes and cornerback C.J. Henderson to the practice squad.

The Steelers are 27-7 all-time against the Colts in the series, which dates back to 1950.

