Steelers rule starting offensive lineman Out vs. Colts

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) plays during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not get an injury return they were hoping for in Week 4, as left guard Isaac Seumalo has been downgraded from doubtful to out for the team’s game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, team spokesman Burt Lauten announced on Saturday.

Seumalo had been attempting to return from a preseason pectoral strain this week, and had been a limited participant in all three practice sessions this week after not participating in any practices the first three weeks. Instead, he will miss his fourth game with the injury. Seumalo was initially listed as doubtful before being downgraded to out.

Second-year offensive lineman Spencer Anderson started the first three games at left guard in place of Seumalo, but he yielded some playing time to rookie Mason McCormick in Week 3. Head coach Mike Tomlin said that rotation could continue this week.

