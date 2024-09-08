Steelers at Falcons Gameday: What you need to know

ATLANTA — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers face off against the Atlanta Falcons in their season opener on Sunday at 1 p.m.

STEELERS TRANSACTIONS

The Steelers placed rookie defensive lineman Logan Lee on the injured reserve list this week, and elevated wide receiver Ben Skowronek from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. They will have 53 players available to them on Sunday, with two ruled out for injury — Roman Wilson and Isaac Seumalo.

Russel Wilson is is made the trip to Atlanta with the team, but is still listed as questionable. His participation will be a game-time decision.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group