Steelers at Falcons Gameday: What you need to know

Steelers Lions preseason game Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) hands off the ball to running back Najee Harris (22) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (Duane Burleson/AP)

ATLANTA — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers face off against the Atlanta Falcons in their season opener on Sunday at 1 p.m.

STEELERS TRANSACTIONS

The Steelers placed rookie defensive lineman Logan Lee on the injured reserve list this week, and elevated wide receiver Ben Skowronek from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. They will have 53 players available to them on Sunday, with two ruled out for injury — Roman Wilson and Isaac Seumalo.

Russel Wilson is is made the trip to Atlanta with the team, but is still listed as questionable. His participation will be a game-time decision.

    Most Read