Justin Fields named Steelers starting quarterback for season opener against Falcons

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Texans Steelers Football Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) passes under pressure from Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes (52) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

ATLANTA — The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their season opener with Justin Fields as the starting quarterback.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo first reported that Justin Fields would start for the Steelers when they face off against the Falcons at 1 p.m.

Russell Wilson, who was named the team’s top quarterback, is dealing with a calf injury sustained during training camp. Wilson was limited in practice on Thursday after aggravating the injury. Then limited again on Friday, leaving his status for the season opener up in the air.

Wilson still traveled with the team to Atlanta and was initially listed as questionable on Sunday morning, even participating in warm-ups before being listed as inactive and designated as the emergency third quarterback.

