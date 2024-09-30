Steelers guard James Daniels out for season with Achilles tear, report says

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers starting guard James Daniels will be out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles, a report says.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler said Daniels suffered the tear during Sunday’s loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

#Steelers starting guard James Daniels suffered an Achilles tear Sunday against Indy, per source. He will be out for the season. Tough blow for a steady starter up front. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 30, 2024

Cordarrelle Patterson also suffered an ankle injury during the game. Outside linebacker Nick Herbig also sustained an ankle injury but he returned in the second half.

