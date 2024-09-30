Local

Steelers guard James Daniels out for season with Achilles tear, report says

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

James Daniels Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels jogs off the field after the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Seattle. The Steelers won 30-23. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers starting guard James Daniels will be out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles, a report says.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler said Daniels suffered the tear during Sunday’s loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

Cordarrelle Patterson also suffered an ankle injury during the game. Outside linebacker Nick Herbig also sustained an ankle injury but he returned in the second half.

