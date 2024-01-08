Steelers have worst Super Bowl odds of any playoff team

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The 14-team playoff field is set for the 2023 NFL postseason, and the oddsmakers do not like the Pittsburgh Steelers chances of being the last team standing after the end of Super Bowl LVIII. The Steelers have the worst odds of winning the Super Bowl of any remaining team, according to odds posted early Monday by ESPN Bet.

The Steelers have +15,000 odds to win the Super Bowl, the longest of the long shots. The implied odds give the Steelers a less than 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

The next-lowest odds are the Green Bay Packers at +10,000. The next-lowest odds of an AFC team belong to the Houston Texans at +4,000.

