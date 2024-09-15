Steelers heavily scouting 2025 NFL Draft quarterbacks

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers collegiate scouting staff has been busy over the first three weeks of the 2024 college football season, and there’s a clear pattern emerging among the players the Steelers have seen in person. Through the first three weeks of the season, the Steelers have had scouts taking a look at four of the top seven quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class, and one of them twice.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, the top seven quarterbacks in next year’s draft class are Georgia’s Carson Beck, Colorado’s Sheduer Sanders, Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Miami’s Cam Ward, Texas A&M’s Conner Weigman, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Penn State’s Drew Allar.

The Steelers scouted Allar and Penn State during their Week 1 game at West Virginia, and also Sanders’ season opener against North Dakota State. In Week 2, the Steelers sent scouts to Texas play Michigan, catching up with Ewers. This past week, Steelers scout saw Sanders again during Colorado vs. Colorado State, as well as Milroe against lower-tier prospect Tyler Van Dyke from Wisconsin, and projected Day Three pick Noah Fifita from Arizona.

