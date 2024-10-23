Steelers legend L.C. Greenwood snubbed from hall of fame again

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers legend L.C. Greenwood has once again been snubbed from selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame seniors committee narrowed the field for its selection process in the Class of 2025 from 60 to 31, and Greenwood was among those cut from the list.

Greenwood is the most-decorated member of the 1970s Steelers who has not yet been enshrined in Canton, Ohio. A 10th-round draft pick out of Arkansas Pine-Bluff in 1969, Greenwood became a starter in his third season and then spent another 10 as the team’s stalwart at left defensive end.

He was a four-time Super Bowl champion, a six-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. Greenwood was a member of the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team, and is already a member of the Steelers Hall of Honor.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group