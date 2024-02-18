Steelers not seeking external starting quarterback

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not interested in signing or otherwise acquiring a quarterback that will demand to be the team’s starter, as first reported by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Steelers Now was able to confirm that the Steelers are not actively seeking an external starting quarterback.

The Steelers have publicly committed to giving Kenny Pickett another shot as the team’s starting quarterback, though head coach Mike Tomlin promised that he will face competition for the role.

That competition apparently will not extend to signing a player that would come with an expectation of starting like Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields or Russell Wilson. The Steelers have been listed among the betting favorites to land both Fields and Wilson, but there are significant hurdles to each joining the team, beyond the Steelers having committed to Pickett as the starter.

