Steelers OL Nate Herbig has potentially season-ending injury

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Nate Herbig’s injury could be season-ending.

Herbig, who suffered a shoulder injury last week in practice, did not participate in Saturday’s second Steelers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Mike Tomlin said that he was seeking a second opinion and that he’d have an update later this week.

Multiple media outlets reported on Sunday that Herbig has suffered a torn rotator cuff and that he could miss the entire 2024 season. A 2023 study revealed that the average rotator cuff surgery took an NFL player 28 weeks to recover from, which would put Herbig out for the entirety of the regular season and playoffs, though some players were able to return more quickly.

