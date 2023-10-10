Steelers OLB T.J. Watt suffers bad finger injury, won’t miss time

PITTSBURGH — Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a severe finger dislocation and multiple torn ligaments in that finger but kept playing anyway against the Baltimore Ravens. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the injury will not cause Watt to miss any time and that he popped it back into place on the sideline and went back into the game. Head coach Mike Tomlin noted that Watt had a finger injury following the team’s win, but the injury will not stop Watt from continuing his reign of terror. The injury could require surgery following the season, but he will go through it.

That injury happened in the first quarter when Watt came off the field following a play. However, he went on to get two sacks, including the game-clinching sack. As always, Watt racked up five pressures on the day with that injury and became a positive bonus in the run game. You can count Watt on the list of Steelers players dealing with some injuries, though the team appears to be getting healthy at the right time.

They expect Diontae Johnson and Anthony McFarland back after the bye week. Starting right guard James Daniels practiced on Tuesday, showing that he will likely return soon from his groin injury. Pressley Harvin III, the team’s punter, is returning with backup Brad Wing, who was released on Monday. Lastly, defensive captain Cam Heyward was seen running off the side on the field on Tuesday, meaning that he is getting closer to his recovery from core muscle surgery.

