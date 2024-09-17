Steelers rookies help pack peppers at Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

PITTSBURGH — It was a busy day at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank on Tuesday, but thankfully there were some volunteers with extra muscle on hand.

The Steelers’ rookie class came out to the food bank to take a tour and volunteer. Officials say the nine players helped pack nearly 3,000 pounds of peppers.

The peppers will now be distributed to local pantries, The Market and direct distributors of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

