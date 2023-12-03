Steelers rule out 6 players vs. Cardinals

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

The Steelers have ruled out six players against the Arizona Cardinals for their Sunday clash at Acrisure Stadium. For the first time in weeks, the Steelers did not know any players who would be out for the game. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will return for the first time after missing four games. Defensive tackle Montravius Adams will miss the game after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. He was questionable, but it will be one more week.

Trenton Thompson will try to find his new role with Fitzpatrick back, though that remains to be seen, while Keeanu Benton will continue to play significant snaps at nose tackle without Adams. In other news, tackle Dylan Cook will remain inactive, which has been standard for every game when the team has nine fully healthy offensive linemen.

Linebacker Blake Martinez is inactive, having just joined the team a week ago as a part of their inside linebacker corps. Kyron Johnson came up from the practice squad and will provide special teams depth for the group, while Mykal Walker and Elandon Roberts will start at inside linebacker. Mark Robinson will also continue to provide depth at the inside linebacker position.

