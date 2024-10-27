Steelers rule out rookie WR Roman Wilson vs. Giants

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson will miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Saturday.

Wilson missed his third straight practice of the week on Saturday after aggravating his hamstring injury on Wednesday and has been ruled out of Monday’s Week 8 game against the New York Giants. Brandon Johnson is likely to be recalled from the practice squad for the third time this season to replace Wilson.

The team’s third-round pick out of Michigan in the 2024 NFL Draft, Wilson has played just five snaps in one game through the first seven weeks of the season. He first injured his ankle on the third day of training camp, and missed all of the rest of camp, the preseason and the first five weeks of the regular season. He made his NFL debut in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, playing in five snaps on offense.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group