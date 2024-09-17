Local

Steelers in ‘same posture’ at quarterback ahead of home opener; team preparing to start Fields

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com and Shelby Cassesse, Channel 11 Sports

Justin Fields Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) hands off the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

PITTSBURGH — While Russell Wilson continues to recover from a calf injury, the Steelers will go through the week as if Justin Fields is starting at quarterback on the team’s home opener on Sunday.

It’s the same process the team followed last week, preparing as if Fields starts but not completely ruling Wilson out.

“We’ll follow Russ throughout the week, and if his participation gets to a level and participation in quality where we should consider him, we’ll delve into that at that time, and obviously when that happens is a component of the consideration,” Mike Tomlin said.

Wilson is not scheduled to be a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

“My position regarding the pecking order and the depth chart has not changed, and it won’t until the other guy gets healthy, and then we’ll give it real consideration. Until then, I won’t speculate,” Tomlin said.

If Fields starts against the Chargers, it will be his third consecutive start of the season.

