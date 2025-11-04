Steelers sign two-time Super Bowl champion wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to practice squad

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad on Tuesday, reuniting him with former teammate Aaron Rodgers.

The well-traveled Valdes-Scantling played alongside Rodgers from 2018-21 when they were both in Green Bay.

The 31-year-old Valdes-Scantling, who won a pair of Super Bowls with Kansas City in 2022 and 2023, was most recently with the San Francisco 49ers, catching four passes for 40 yards before being released last month.

The Steelers are in first place in the AFC North at 5-3 but have struggled to get consistent production out of their wide receivers outside of DK Metcalf.

Metcalf leads the team with 29 receptions. Their next four top pass catchers are either running backs or tight ends.

