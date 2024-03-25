Steelers sign veteran backup quarterback Kyle Allen

ORLANDO, Fla. — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Kyle Allen, general manager Omar Khan announced on Monday at the 2024 NFL owner’s meetings.

Allen, 28, will be entering his seventh season in the NFL. He was most recently the top backup to Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills, playing in seven games for the Bills in 2023 without recording a pass.

His last game action came in 2022 when he played in two games for the Houston Texans. He completed 46 of 78 passes (59%) for 416 yards (5.3 yards per attempt), two touchdowns, four interceptions and a 60.6 passer rating.

