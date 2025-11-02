Steelers trying to bounce back from 2 straight losses against league-leading Colts

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to bounce back after two straight losses, when they host the surprisingly first-place Indianapolis Colts.

BETTING LINES

Latest NFL lines: Steelers +3.5, Steelers +160, over/under 50.5

PITTSBURGH STEELERS WEEK 9 INJURY REPORT

The Steelers will be without safety Chuck Clark (illness), safety Jabrill Peppers (quad), linebacker Cole Holcomb (illness) and wide receiver Scotty Miller (broken finger).

Cornerback Darius Slay (personal), wide receiver Ben Skowronek (neck), tight end Pat Freiermuth (quad), left guard Isaac Seumalo (pec) and center Zach Frazier (calf) will all play after missing practice time this week.

THE LAST TIME

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco carved up the Steelers defense after replacing Anthony Richardson due to injury and Justin Fields had his worst start of the season in a 27-24 Indianapolis Colts win over the Steelers on Sept. 29, 2024.

