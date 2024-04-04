Local

Steelers unveil jersey numbers for new players, including Antonio Brown’s No. 84

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers newly signed quarterback Russell Wilson speaks with reporters in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Steelers on Friday after being cut by the Denver Broncos. (AP Photo/Rebecca Droke) (Rebecca Droke/AP)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers unveiled the jersey numbers for players who joined the roster during free agency.

New starting quarterback Russell Wilson will wear No. 3, with Justin Fields and Kyle Allen as No. 2 and 4.

Cordarrelle Patterson will be the first Steeler to wear No. 84 since Antonio Brown, who requested a trade from the team after the 2018 season.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Inspectors find violations at Sushi Bomb in Robinson after multiple reports of foodborne illness
  • 2nd woman in custody, charged with killing 16-year-old boy on Easter in Wilkinsburg
  • LATEST: Man accused of stabbing passenger on Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus identified, charged
  • VIDEO: Kennywood reveals park upgrades for 126th season
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read