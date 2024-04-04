Steelers unveil jersey numbers for new players, including Antonio Brown’s No. 84

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers unveiled the jersey numbers for players who joined the roster during free agency.

Jersey numbers for the new guys ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tuZaucr5Sx — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 4, 2024

New starting quarterback Russell Wilson will wear No. 3, with Justin Fields and Kyle Allen as No. 2 and 4.

Cordarrelle Patterson will be the first Steeler to wear No. 84 since Antonio Brown, who requested a trade from the team after the 2018 season.

