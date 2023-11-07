Local

Steelers will wear throwback, block-number style uniforms against Packers

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they will wear block-number style uniforms in this Sunday’s home game against the Packers.

The uniforms are a nod to the teams of the 1970s and feature block numbers. The team logo is not displayed on the chest.

“I like the little differences, the little nuances, but it’s similar to our standard jersey because that is the tradition we hold,” said defensive lineman Cam Heyward. “You see all of the throwbacks that are out there, and they are cool colors and everything, but we have a rich tradition behind it knowing we won so many Super Bowls here. It’s special to wear a jersey that resembles those.

Last season, the Steelers wore these uniforms in their game against the Raiders on Christmas Eve during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. The Steelers won that game 13-10.

“I think it’s awesome,” said quarterback Kenny Pickett. “The Steelers have such a rich history, and we want to continue that tradition. You think back on all of the great players who wore the jersey before you, especially Franco Harris. Going back to last year and how special that game was and getting that win for him. It will be another special game on Sunday.”

Sunday’s game is slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

