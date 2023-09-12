Steelers WR Diontae Johnson out multiple weeks

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is expected to miss multiple weeks with a right hamstring injury he suffered on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The exact nature of the injury has not been revealed. The Steelers have four games in four weeks in the next four weeks, including two western road trips, before their Week 6 bye.

Johnson was injured after he made a big catch on the team’s first offensive play of the second half and went down, grabbing his hamstring. He was helped off the field by trainers and went to the blue medical tent on the Pittsburgh sideline for examination. After that, Johnson left the field, heading toward the Pittsburgh locker room. He was not seen in the locker room by reporters after the game.

Second-year wide receiver Calvin Austin III is next on the Steelers’ depth chart, with veteran Allen Robinson II likely sliding from the slot to outside receiver and the smaller Austin settling on the inside.

