Local

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson out multiple weeks

By Alan Saunders

Diontae Johnson Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Alan Saunders

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is expected to miss multiple weeks with a right hamstring injury he suffered on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The exact nature of the injury has not been revealed. The Steelers have four games in four weeks in the next four weeks, including two western road trips, before their Week 6 bye.

Johnson was injured after he made a big catch on the team’s first offensive play of the second half and went down, grabbing his hamstring. He was helped off the field by trainers and went to the blue medical tent on the Pittsburgh sideline for examination. After that, Johnson left the field, heading toward the Pittsburgh locker room. He was not seen in the locker room by reporters after the game.

Second-year wide receiver Calvin Austin III is next on the Steelers’ depth chart, with veteran Allen Robinson II likely sliding from the slot to outside receiver and the smaller Austin settling on the inside.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Father of Karns City quarterback who collapsed on field sends thanks to community for recent support
  • Parents demanding answers from Moon Township School Board after gymnastics coach suspended
  • Man allegedly caught with enough fentanyl to kill 35% of Pennsylvanians wanted for skipping court
  • Employees jump into action when North Fayette daycare catches fire, bringing all kids to safety
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read