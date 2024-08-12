STOMP coming to Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center in October

PITTSBURGH — A sensational percussion show is coming to the Benedum Center this fall.

STOMP is coming to the theater for three shows only on Oct. 18 and 19 as the 2024-2025 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season special.

The show is described as an inventive and invigorating mix of dance, music and theatrical performance. The performers use household and industrial objects to fill the air with energetic rhythm and beats. The show spent 29 years at New York’s Orpheum Theatre, and is now on an international tour.

Click here for ticket information.

