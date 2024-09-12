Student to be disciplined after knife found on Pine-Richland school bus

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A student is facing disciplinary action after a knife was found on a Pine-Richland school bus.

In a letter sent to the Pine-Richland School District community Wednesday, officials said a student found a knife that was left on a bus and reported it to the driver.

Northern Regional police and the school started investigating and reviewed video footage. The student who left the knife on the bus was identified and admitted to having the knife.

The student will be facing consequences, school officials said.

The situation is not related to the earlier swatting communication sent out by the school, officials said.

