As students return, Pittsburgh schools parents express worry over proposed reorganization

PITTSBURGH — As nearly 20,000 students prepare to return to Pittsburgh Public Schools on Monday, some parents are expressing concern over proposed district-wide changes that could impact their children’s educational experience as early as next school year.

>>> Parents speak out as Pittsburgh Public School board nears vote to start process of closing schools <<<

Over the summer, district officials have been working on a reorganization plan that includes the potential closure of up to 12 school buildings.

The proposal is part of a larger effort to address declining enrollment and financial challenges, according to PPS administrators.

>>> Pittsburgh Public Schools board votes to start public hearings for possible school closures <<<

“Honestly, I feel like it doesn’t make any sense. It’s already hard for the teachers to be teachers, honestly,” said Stephanie Weems, a Pittsburgh parent whose children attend PPS.

While students enjoyed the final day of summer, getting haircuts and picking up school supplies, some families are preparing for an academic year filled with uncertainty.

“I can’t speak for everyone else, but to take kids that don’t want to listen or don’t want to pay attention and put them in schools where kids are excelling, it’s kind of crazy to me,” Weems added.

>>> Public hearings on Pittsburgh Public Schools closures, reconfiguration plan begin this week <<<

The district held nearly 10 community meetings over the summer to hear from families concerned about the proposed changes.

The discussions stem from a facilities plan introduced by district leaders in 2024, which recommended school consolidations and closures to better allocate resources.

Kayla James organized “the Give Back” Sunday to give students free haircuts and supplies.

As a parent and community organizer, she worries the reorganization could create transportation issues for families already struggling to access reliable transit.

>>> Parents voice concerns about potential closures in Pittsburgh Public School District <<<

“Everybody doesn’t have a vehicle and can’t get to places, so I feel like the more schools, the better,” James said. “I do understand funding is not always the best.”

As of now, no final decisions have been made.

The PPS board has yet to vote on the reorganization plan.

If approved, the changes would not take effect until at least the 2026–27 school year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group