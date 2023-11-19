Sunday starts cold, but sunshine will make it a mild day

PITTSBURGH — It’s a cold start to the day, with everyone seeing temperatures below freezing. Despite the colder start, we will end up a bit milder today thanks to sunshine and a light westerly breeze.

Monday will also be dry but expect increasing clouds through the afternoon. Those clouds are in advance of the next area of low pressure that will bring us steady rain on Tuesday. Light rain could begin as early as daybreak, with up to an inch of rain possible before exiting Tuesday night.

Mainly dry weather will return for mid-week as temperatures remain near seasonable levels. Thanksgiving still looks cool, but sharply colder air looks like it’ll stay over Canada for now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group