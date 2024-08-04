Suni Lee wins bronze on uneven bars

PARIS — Team USA gymnasts continue to collect medals in individual events at the Paris Olympics.

On Sunday morning, Suni Lee won bronze in the uneven bars with a score of 14.800 — sending American fans in the stands into a frenzy. This is her second consecutive bronze in the event.

This medal marks the third one Lee has earned during these Summer Games. She took bronze in the individual all-around final and won gold with the rest of Team USA in the team final.

Lee came back to the Olympic stage after spending much of the last 15 months battling kidney diseases that limited her training.

The Associated Press reports that Lee’s six Olympic medals throughout her career leave her one behind Shannon Miller for the second most by an American gymnast.

Lee has a chance to tie that record when she vies for another medal in the balance beam final on Monday.

