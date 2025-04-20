Sunny, spring-like weather returns for Easter Sunday

PITTSBURGH — This Easter morning is much more seasonable but still warmer than average, with temperatures around 50 degrees. We’ll see some mid to high-level clouds throughout the day, but overall, the day looks pleasant, with temperatures more reminiscent of actual spring!

A warm front will lift through the area late tonight, bringing more clouds and the opportunity for a shower or two by early Monday morning. The cold front will cross late on Monday, bringing occasional showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. No severe weather is expected, though.

Behind the front, things turn more pleasant again on Tuesday before another warm-up for midweek. The next round of unsettled weather will move in sometime Friday and Saturday, followed by much more seasonable temperatures next weekend.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group