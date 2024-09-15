Sunny, warm Sunday ahead; rain possible early next week

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures will range anywhere from the low 50s to upper 60s this morning. It will be another sun-filled day, with most areas expected to reach the mid-80s this afternoon.

We’ll start to see some mid to high-level clouds on Monday afternoon ahead of a coastal low. Clouds will thicken Monday night, with light showers possible by late morning on Tuesday. Off-and-on showers are likely from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday and even part of the day on Thursday.

It won’t be a drought-busting rain, but it will keep our weather unsettled and a bit cooler. We should dry out by the start of next weekend as we warm back near 80 degrees.

