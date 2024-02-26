Surveillance footage captures deadly shooting outside Pittsburgh bar

PITTSBURGH — Surveillance video revealed new information about a shooting at a bar in a Pittsburgh neighborhood that killed a man.

The owner of 703 Social Club in Marshall Shadeland showed Channel 11 surveillance video of the shooting that happened outside of his business.

>>> Man killed, 3 people hurt in shooting at bar in Pittsburgh neighborhood

In that video, you can see a man fire into a crowd of several people, and then a club security guard firing back.

The man who died was identified as Warren Thompson. Online court records show Akil Tennyson, 31, is charged in Thompson’s death.

Court documents allege Tennyson and Thompson were both involved in an altercation inside the bar and were both ejected. Tennyson was removed from the building first, then shot at Thompson when he exited the building minutes later. A member of bar security witnessed the shooting and told police he fired at Tennyson.

Tennyson is in critical condition at Allegheny General Hospital. He is facing several charges, including criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated assault.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group