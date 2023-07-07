Swindell Bridge will be closed for 2nd round of repairs starting Monday

PITTSBURGH — Starting on Monday, the Swindell Bridge will be closed for the next month as crews make the second round of repairs.

People who use the bridge say it’s a necessary inconvenience.

“We felt it shake. When busses ride past, big cars,” said Brenna Berry and Acee Kelly.

Shaking, crumbling pavement and gaping potholes are just a few of the issues the city plans to address when the second round of repairs begins.

“I do get concerned sometimes about the cars when we do walk on it because a lot of stuff has been going on with the bridge like I heard it’s been falling and stuff,” Berry said.

In late April, the city closed the bridge to install a temporary work platform underneath the structure, which will allow them to replace the steel beams, add a new deck, and make repairs to the concrete.

All things that walkers say need to be fixed, but will be inconvenient, as crews make repairs the bridge will be closed until Aug. 7.

While the full budget for the project is unclear the city estimates $540,000 will be used to restore deteriorating beams and enhance pedestrian and river safety.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group