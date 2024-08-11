Local

Team USA rallies to win 8th consecutive Olympic gold medal

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 16 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 11: Chelsea Gray #8 and Jackie Young #13 of Team United States pose for a photo after their team's victory against Team France during the Women's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

PARIS — Team USA rallied to come out on top in the hard-fought gold medal women’s basketball game at the Paris Olympics.

The Americans started the dramatic game with the lead, but France evened it out to 25-25 by halftime.

After a tough start to the third quarter, Team USA pushed through to regain the lead — only for France to tie the game again 47-47 in a very physical fourth quarter.

The U.S. women’s basketball team again turned up the heat and again gained a narrow lead, this time holding onto it with the help of free throws to finish the game 67-66. It’s the eighth consecutive Olympic gold the Americans have won.

This gold medal marks the 40th one earned by Team USA at the Paris Olympics. The Americans have also won 44 silver medals and 42 bronze metals throughout the Summer Games.

