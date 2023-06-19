Teen accused of stealing grandmother’s vehicle before crashing along Pittsburgh street

PITTSBURGH — A teenager is accused of stealing her grandmother’s vehicle from Braddock and then crashing a few miles away in Regent Square.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

The stolen car hit two parked cars on Guthrie Street, according to police.

State police said there were other juveniles inside the stolen car as well, who then ran off after the crash.

Troopers took one female was taken away in handcuffs. Our crews also saw a male in handcuffs sitting on the ground by a medic truck.

Several police departments responded from Pittsburgh, Swissvale and Edgewood, along with state police.

All of the cars involved were towed from the scene.

We’re working to get more details from police.

