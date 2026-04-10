Teen who tried to stop stabbing at Pittsburgh high school receives award

PITTSBURGH — The South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace recognized a teen for taking a stand against violence at Carrick High School.

The organization presented Tymiere Oakes with a Young Peacekeeper Award for stepping in during a stabbing earlier this year.

Organizers said the award is given to kids who prevent or violence or keep peace within their schools.

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“He tried to intervene and stop the other kids from being stabbed, and in turn, he was stabbed. So he deserves this award. He is a young hero,” Reverend Eileen Smith said.

The group says the teen hopes to work in secondary education and continue his work of being a peacemaker.

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