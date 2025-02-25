Tenants forced out after deadly fire return to find belongings stolen

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are actively investigating after multiple units at the Maple Ridge Apartment complex in East Hills were hit by thieves. We’re told the challenge is that residents were forced out immediately following a deadly December fire, so for two months the units have been unoccupied.

“What did we do for you all to treat us like this? Management with MMS needs to do better,” tenant Denise Gaston said.

On Dec. 27, a fire tore through one building in the Maple Ridge Apartment complex in East Hills, several people were trapped inside, and 2-year-old Praise Lemons didn’t survive. The fire left 11 families without a home. Denise Gaston was one of them.

For the past two months Gaston has been forced to live at an extended-stay hotel, but she was assured her apartment would be secured while repairs were made to the building.

This week when she went to check on her home she found her 65-inch TV was gone.

“The door was unlocked it wasn’t kicked in,” she said. “I am on a fixed income. Why go in there and take my things. Why are you doing this to us? We are displaced people; we don’t have much and now you are taking the things we do have.”

According to Pittsburgh Police, her neighbor also reported a 72-inch tv stolen. Police are now actively reviewing surveillance cameras.

“Angry, hurt, and disrespected,” she said.

Gaston told Channel 11 News she doesn’t plan to move back to Maple Ridge Apartments after this because she doesn’t feel safe.

“Our building is no longer being secured, and that means anybody can go in there and take anything,” Gaston said.

Police want anyone with information to contact police, and are asking tenants to immediately notify them of missing items.

