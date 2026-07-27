These are the storylines we’re watching during Steelers training camp

LATROBE, Pa. — There’s a whole lot that’s going to be different at Steelers training camp this season - and there are a few big stories Channel 11 is keeping a close eye on for you.

First and foremost - there’s a new Mike in town. Mike McCarthy is running his first training camp as Steelers head coach.

He’s the first head coach in decades that comes into the job with previous head coaching experience.

And he has his own approach - part of that being earlier practices. He will be paying a lot of attention to developing the quarterbacks.

Speaking of the quarterbacks, there’s the battle for number two.

It seems Drew Allar, as a new draft pick, is safe. So the backup battle is likely between Mason Rudolph and Will Howard.

We’ll be following the impact of the reunion between Aaron Rodgers and his old head coach of 13 years, Mike McCarthy. They won a Super Bowl together in 2011 and are back together once again.

We’re going into this season -knowing- that it’s Aaron Rodgers’ last.

The first practice open to the fans is Wednesday morning. Channel 11 will keep you updated on all training camp developments throughout the week.

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