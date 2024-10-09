These Pittsburgh companies and employers made Forbes’ 2024 Best Employers in the World list

PITTSBURGH — On Oct. 8, Forbes magazine revealed the companies that made its 2024 Best Employers in the World list, the eighth annual such global list from the publication.

Included on this year’s list were a handful of companies headquartered in Pittsburgh, as well as companies that have their U.S. headquarters or certain business units based here.

To compile the list, Forbes partners with market research firm Statista to survey employees around the globe — over 300,000 in over 50 countries. According to Forbes, “respondents were asked whether they would recommend their company to family or friends, and to rate it based on such criteria as salary, talent development and remote work options.” Forbes said that companies pay no fee to participate in the survey process or be selected for the list, which this year, includes 850 companies.

