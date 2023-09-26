‘They followed the guidelines’: Chief considers pursuit where cruiser crashed into home standard

PITTSBURGH — Officials said officers were following protocol during the pursuit of two armed robbery suspects where a police cruiser crashed into a home.

The chase started in Hazelwood Saturday after a man was robbed by two people at gunpoint. At first, police thought the attackers were in a nearby home and called in SWAT. But, as the search continued, Penn Hills police saw the car suspected in the robbery and began a pursuit.

RELATED COVERAGE >> 2 armed robbery suspects flee Pittsburgh; arrested after police chase in Penn Hills

During the pursuit, a Penn Hills officer crashed into a home. A city officer then continued the chase, and it ended when the suspect’s car flipped.

PHOTOS >>> Penn Hills Police cruiser crashes into house in Pittsburgh

With two cruisers damaged, a home hit and an officer injured, Channel 11 asked Penn Hills Police Chief Ronald Como if this type of chase is standard.

He said yes, and Pittsburgh police agree — but say the pursuit will be reviewed by the board, which is standard protocol.

“Officers have to weigh justifications for a pursuit…In the case on Saturday, the suspects had just committed a violent felony using a firearm, stole a firearm, and fled in a vehicle with the weapons,” Como said. “That’s what happened it’s one of the things where [it’s] normal pursuit policies, they followed the guidelines — this is an armed suspect.”

Police are still investigating and have not identified the two suspects.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group