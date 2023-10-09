This Fox Chapel home is for sale for nearly $2.5M (photos)

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — A home is currently for sale in Fox Chapel for nearly $2.5 million.

The home is located at 200 Staffordshire Pl. and is listed with Lynn Niman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

The over 157,000-square-foot home is situated on a 3.61-acre property and has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. It was built in 2010. The home includes a Governors driveway and a two-story front entryway with marble flooring. The living room, kitchen, breakfast nook, wine cellar, office and laundry room are all located on the first floor. The primary suite, which has an ensuite bathroom, a walk-in closet and balcony, is on the upper level, along with four additional bedrooms and bathrooms.

