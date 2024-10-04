Thousands flocking to Downtown Pittsburgh for Oktoberfest

PITTSBURGH — Thousands are flocking to Downtown Pittsburgh for Oktoberfest. The 11-day festival kicked off Thursday in Market Square and on the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

Market Square has been transformed into a Biergarten for the festival. It features a stage with live performances, German foods and beer.

“We’re having a great time here with my family. Beautiful weather. Really enjoying it,” Matt Guzzo told Channel 11.

Blocks away, what organizers are calling a Karneval is taking place on the Clemente Bridge.

“It’s been really fantastic giving the city something really unique to cherish,” Bill Steen said. He works with Flyspace Productions, one of the festival’s vendors.

The main draw on the bridge is a 60-foot Ferris wheel, giving riders a bird’s eye view of the city.

“We just got off the Ferris wheel,” Guzzo said. “I left half my lunch there, so now we’re ready to get some dinner.”

Pittsburgh Police tell Channel 11 they don’t expect any safety issues. There will be additional officers on patrol plus private security.

>> Here’s how Pittsburgh leaders are working to keep everyone safe as visitors pour in for Oktoberfest

People we spoke to say they are aware of Downtown Pittsburgh’s recent reputation and are hopeful events like this will help change it.

The festival runs through Oct. 13. You can find more information here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group