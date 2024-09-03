Thousands gather in Downtown Pittsburgh for annual Labor Day Parade

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people gathered Downtown Monday for the annual Pittsburgh Labor Day Parade — one of the largest such events in the country.

The head of the Labor Council said they expected record turnout — saying it’s not only a celebration of organized labor but of the community itself.

“It’s a day we can enjoy being with our family, and enjoy the celebrations of being able to work and retire,” said parade goer Anne Wolfe.

Union workers and presidents were joined by federal, state and local leaders for the parade.

